Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A fire at a derelict sports pavilion in Armitage Bridge left it completely destroyed.

The disused clubhouse at Woodfield Park sports ground, formerly used by West Yorkshire Police, was burned this morning.

Fire services from Huddersfield, Rastrick, Meltham and Holmfirth were called to the scene at 6.35am.

They said the building was 100% involved in fire, although the blaze was brought under control within a few hours.

One crew member said the building was “utterly destroyed”, and that no possible cause had been determined.

The clubhouse had been derelict for a few years but was formerly used by police who had recreational use of the grounds.

No-one was injured in the fire and there were no people in the building at the time.