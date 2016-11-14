Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The design community has lost one of its major figures with the death of Professor Tim Moscovitch while holidaying in Italy aged 68.

Prof Moscovitch was Head of Design and Dean at Huddersfield University until his retirement in 2010 after which he was made Emeritus Professor.

He established a design consultancy run jointly with his wife Jan. Their long and inspiring marriage revolved around three shared interests; a belief that design should enrich family as well as community life, a love of gardening and a passion for Italy.

Prof Moscovitch was a Member of the Society of Designer Craftsmen and Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts and the fusion of creativity and technology was a feature of his professional approach. To many colleagues Tim will be remembered for his colourful attire and an office of designer chairs and bright fabrics within a higher education world of growing corporate blandness. He sought to interest his students in the consumer design agenda, holding up companies like IKEA as models of how design can operate within an aggressive business world while serving the common good and raising environmental awareness.

Prof Moscovitch sang bass with Huddersfield Choral Society.

He is survived by his wife Jan, sons Nicholas and Alex and their three grandchildren.