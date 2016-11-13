Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A baby's beloved teddy has gone missing in Huddersfield town centre today.

Jermaine Rachel Atkinson thinks her 15-month-old son Miles dropped Dennis the dog between Dorothy Perkins and Primark in New Street.

She is desperate to reunite the pair - and has even offered a cash reward.

She's appealed on Facebook, saying: "This is Miles and his best friend Dennis the dog teddy. In a fit of excitement he appears to have thrown him out of his pram in Huddersfield town centre.

"I will do everything I can to get him back, despite the fact it is a long shot, but he loves his teddy so much I have to try this.

"Please please share, we need Dennis home! Cash reward!"

Can you help reunite Miles and Dennis? Comment on the story on our Facebook page.