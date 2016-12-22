Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman who stole from a supermarket twice was struggling for cash after her home was fire-bombed, a court heard.

Amanda McLaughlin took meat worth a total of £38 from Tesco in Cleckheaton between October 19 and 20, Kirklees magistrates were told.

They were told that the 36-year-old’s benefits were stopped after she missed a medical appointment due to her property being set on fire.

During the first theft she swiped two joints of meat from the store, while on the second occasion she picked up some meat but paid for only a carton of milk at the self-service checkout.

Magistrates heard that her offending was linked to her crack cocaine and heroin use.

Aubrey Sampson, mitigating, said that there was a five-year gap in his client’s offending before she fell back into misusing drugs.

He added: “In September her house was fire-bombed and she had to leave her property.

“Because she missed her medical her claim for benefits was suspended.

“This has now been resolved and hopefully now that she’s got money in her pocket her offending will stop.”

Magistrates sentenced McLaughlin, of Turnsteads Mount in Cleckheaton, to a community order with 60 days of unpaid work.

She has to pay £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge.