Police have revealed more details about the a man who fell to his death from the roof of a multi-storey car park in Huddersfield town centre on Saturday.

Emergency services were called to Huddersfield Bus Station at 11.15am on Saturday morning. Police and forensic officers cordoned off the scene inside and put up a white forensic tent.

Police have said the man was from Liversedge and that his family are "devastated".

Det Stef Wiseman of Kirklees CID said: “The incident took place at 11.10am and there were no suspicious circumstances. The deceased was a 53-year-old man from Liversedge. His family have been informed and it is now a matter for the coroner.”

"His family are understandably devastated."

Officials decided not to close the station as the town was extremely busy with football fans heading to the John Smith’s Stadium for Town’s FA Cup match against Manchester City.