Talks to avert strike action on Northern Rail services have failed.

Northern Rail services will be hit after the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union announced they will be striking on Friday.

It will be the third 24-hour strike in the union’s ongoing dispute with Arriva Rail North – which operates the Northern franchise – over plans to remove guards and introduce driver-only trains.

Northern Rail has now released details about the services it will run.

Huddersfield-Leeds: The first service is at 8.59am and it calls at Deighton , Mirfield, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury, Batley , Morley and Leeds. Huddersfield-Leeds trains run at 59 minutes past the hour until 6.59pm.

Brighouse-Leeds trains run at 9.29am hourly until 7.29pm.

Slaithwaite & Marsden: There will be no Northern trains calling at the stations. There will be no rail replacement bus service and instead passengers will have to use existing local bus services.

There are no direct trains to Manchester on Northern services.

Passengers can use the Brighouse -Rochdale service starting at 7.58am and running hourly at 59 minutes past the hour until 5pm and 6.01pm. Passengers would have to change at Rochdale.

TrasnPennine trains are unaffected by the strike action and will continue running from Huddersfield.