The death of a man whose body was discovered in the canal at Dewsbury is not being treating as suspicious, detectives have just confirmed.

The deceased, who has not been named, is believed to have been reported missing a number of days before his death.

Emergency services were alerted to Calder and Hebble Navigation Canal off Forge Lane, Thornhill Lees, at around 3pm on Wednesday after a body was spotted in the water by a member of the public.

It is not yet known how the man ended up in the water.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “The death of a man, whose body was recovered from a canal yesterday afternoon near to Forge Lane, is not being treated as suspicious.

“Officers are continuing enquiries to establish the full circumstances.

“The Coroner’s Office has been notified.”