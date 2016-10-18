Newton family of Dalton terrified by a clown incident, left to right, Shannique, Jahzier, Shannise, De-Mani, Leashaun, Destini and mother Leah.

Detectives are continuing to investigate allegations of attempted child abduction by a ‘killer clown.’

Leah Newton told police how a knife-wielding clown tried to snatch her three-month-old baby as she left The Top Club in Deighton on Friday night.

She said the abduction was only thwarted because the child’s car seat remained stuck fast.

Now detectives in Huddersfield are trying to further establish the exact circumstances of what happened.

Det Insp Paul Savage, of Huddersfield CID, said: “We are revisiting the circumstances which includes speaking to the victims and witnesses.

Video loading Click to play Tap to play The Live Event you are trying to watch is either unavailable or has not started Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

“All reports of potential child abduction are taken extremely seriously. Our investigation is very much ongoing.”

Leah, 32, says she was confronted by a man wearing a clown’s mask as she left a birthday party at the club in Brackenhall Road at around 11pm.

She has six children, 12-year-old daughters Shannique and Shannise, 10-year-old Leashaun, eight-year-old son Demani, two-year-old son Jahzier and three-month-old daughter Destini.

She had put Shannise, Jahzier and Destini in her car, a Vauxhall Zafira, and was coming back out with the other three when she spotted the clown coming towards her brandishing a knife.

Terrified, she shouted at her children to lock the car door and ran back to the club to get help. She was so scared she fell down the steps, bruising herself.

Video loading Click to play Tap to play The Live Event you are trying to watch is either unavailable or has not started Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

She said at first people wouldn’t believe her and thought it was a prank.

There were another two figures also dressed as clowns and one jumped on her car bonnet.

Anyone with information is urged to call police via 101 or ring Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

In unrelated investigations, police would like to speak to the people pictured in the image gallery below. The people pictured in the images may be witnesses as well as suspects. If you recognise anyone, contact police on 101 quoting the reference number on the image caption.