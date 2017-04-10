Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Detectives have reassured the public they are continuing to probe a shooting on a Huddersfield street over the weekend.

It comes after six people were released on bail after being questioned by police over gun shots fired on Riddings Road in Deighton .

The incident occurred at 1.15am on Saturday.

Police are currently trawling through CCTV footage and increasing patrols in the area to keep residents reassured.

Det Insp Mark Walker, from Huddersfield CID, said: “Enquiries are ongoing as the six people are on bail today (Monday).”

Det Sgt Damian Roebuck, from West Yorkshire Police’s Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said yesterday (Sunday) that the six people “are still suspects” and “investigations continue into them.”

He added: “Officers are still in the area and are checking CCTV.”

Chief Supt Steve Cotter, of Kirklees police, said the shooting was believed to be “targeted” and there was no risk to the public.