Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Detectives in Huddersfield are appealing for help after a taxi driver was threatened at knife point.

Police say the robbery took place in the early hours of Friday morning.

The incident occurred around 1am after a 57-year-old taxi driver had collected the male suspect from Huddersfield town centre and driven to Hopkinson Road, Brackenhall.

He threatened the victim with a kitchen knife and demanded cash. He fled with cash and a mobile phone through gardens on Hopkinson Road.

The suspect was described as being a white man, aged 24-25 years, of skinny build with black hair.

He was clean shaven and spoke with an English accent. He is described as wearing a black jacket and bottoms.

Det Con Oliver Coates of Kirklees CID said, "I would appeal to anyone who may have been in the area around Brackenhall in the early hours of Friday morning and may have seen someone matching the suspect description, or who may have any information about the incident to come forward. Enquiries are ongoing,"

Anyone with information is asked to contact DC Coates at Kirklees CID via 101, quoting 13160693475. Information can also be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.