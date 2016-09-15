Login Register
Detectives hunt masked thugs after terrifying knifepoint robbery in Dewsbury

  • Updated
  • By

A motorist robbed after pulling over to send a text

Google Street View
Oxford Road, Dewsbury - scene of a robbery

A terrified motorist was robbed at knifepoint in his own car after pulling up to text a friend in Dewsbury.

The unsuspecting victim was sending a message after stopping opposite playing fields in Oxford Road in the early hours of Wednesday.

But to his horror, a balaclava-clad thug smashed his front near side window with a hammer.

An accomplice opened the driver’s door and demanded his keys, money and phone and another man, also wearing a mask, threatened him with a four-inch kitchen knife.

The petrified victim was then dragged from his car by his shirt and pushed to ground.

He managed to run off and the thugs escaped in his brown Citroen car.

Det Con Carla Senior, of Kirklees District CID, said: “This was a terrifying incident for the victim and we are continuing our investigation to trace those responsible.”

The first suspect was described as a white male of stocky build and around 5ft 6in tall.

The second man was white and of a skinny build, while the third suspect was white and of medium build.

Anyone with information should contact Det Con Senior via 101 quoting reference 13160396635 or contact independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

In unrelated investigations, police would like to speak to the people pictured in the image gallery below. The people pictured in the images may be witnesses as well as suspects. If you recognise anyone, contact police on 101 quoting the reference number on the image caption.

