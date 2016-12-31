Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A shot was fired at a house in Lindley, detectives have confirmed.

Police were called to Pennine Crescent at 4.30pm yesterday after neighbours reported hearing a gun go off.

Officers attended the scene, off New Hey Road near Sainsbury’s, and found evidence that a weapon had been discharged.

Det Insp Seth Robinson of Huddersfield CID said inquiries were ongoing.

He said details were limited but it appeared someone had got out of a vehicle and shot at the property before fleeing the scene.

“Fortunately nobody was injured,” he said.

“We are investigating and we would appeal for anybody that knows anything to come forward.”

Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to call West Yorkshire Police via 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.