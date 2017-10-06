Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Residents left in limbo on an unfinished estate will soon get new neighbours.

Building work can now resume at an abandoned housing site in Mirfield, six years after the initial developer went bust.

McInerney Homes never finished its Heritage site at Calder View in Lower Hopton, leaving an estate that was supposed to have 203 homes with just 65.

Residents who moved into the homes that were completed were left with roads and paths unfinished and promises of a children’s playground unfulfilled.

(Image: Facebook)

Gleeson Homes bought the site last year and now has the green light to build 99 homes and finish the roads and drainage works.

The move means Kirklees Council will be able to adopt the road, giving it responsibility for maintanance and bin collections.

Sheffield based Gleeson has also vowed to help tackle a flood-hit access road under the railway arch at Chadwick Fold Lane.

The road is prone to floods several feet deep during periods of heavy rain.

Motorists have been forced to abandon their cars after tackling the large puddles several times in the past few years, most notably in December 2014 and during the Boxing Day floods of 2015.

Gleeson has said a new pumping facility will alleviate the problem in most situations.

A flap valve will be fitted to prevent river water backing up into the site and flooding under the arches.

The pumping facility, which will be adopted by Yorkshire Water, will be installed to drain an emergency access that can be flooded by gullies from the estate.

The developer’s plans also include the creation of a small park by the river with a path and natural play equipment.

Brian Reynolds from Gleeson, told councillors the homes would be affordable to a couple on minimum wage if they used the government’s Help To Buy scheme.

He said his firm was investing £8.4m in the scheme to create low cost housing starting at £108,000.

Clr Carole Pattison, said: “This is a wonderful opportunity to complete this site.

“I’m particularly pleased to hear they are really affordable and it’s a bonus that they won’t be sold to landlords.

“I’d like to see this replicated at other sites in Kirklees.”

The plan was approved by four votes to one. One councillor abstained.