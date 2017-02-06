Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A bid to demolish Newsome Mill has been made.

Panorama Living is seeking formal consent to raze the remains of the fire-hit four-storey mill building to the ground.

They also want to pull down a single-storey weaving shed.

As part of the application, the iconic clock tower will remain with a structural survey planned.

The company which owns the mill, which was given a grade II listing in 2007, need planning permission from Kirklees Council before any work can begin.

In the application Panorama Living says: "In the early hours of 17th November 2016, a fire destroyed the four-storey mill building and damaged the clock tower and weaving sheds.

"On the assumption that the remains of the main mill building can be removed from the site and that the clock tower is structurally stable, the proposal is to retain the clock tower, archway, gates, lodge and office façade and redevelop the remainder of the site with two and/or three storey family housing.

"The loss of the mill building is unfortunate and a loss to the area.

"However the elements of the grouping that remain ie) the clock tower, the gates and arch, the lodge, and the façade of the offices, were considered to be the important parts of the complex when the initial listing was considered. They remain a key element of the proposals.

"The clock tower remains intact, but due to its attachment to the main building, may have suffered some structural damage. When it is safe to do so, a structural survey will be necessary to establish its structural integrity."

The developer has also submitted an indicative plan of housing on the site.

It shows an entrance from Ruth Street, Newsome , with housing around the clock tower, lodge and mill offices.

The mill’s windows blew out, the floors collapsed and the roof was burned through leaving the beloved building a skeleton of unstable walls when the suspicious fire tore through the building.

More than 100 firefighters from across West Yorkshire attended with 20 fire engines at the scene.

West Yorkshire Police said it was an arson attack and launched an investigation.

A Facebook campaign group called ‘Save The Clock’ launched to retain the iconic clock tower.

A textile mill was founded on the site in 1827, with the latest building being built in the 1880s after the previous one was also lost to a fire.