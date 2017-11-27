Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Developers building hundreds of homes in Huddersfield have been accused of showing a lack of respect to nearby residents.

Lindley ward councillor Gemma Wilson has called for Kirklees Council to take enforcement action after a string of complaints about works vehicles leaving construction sites at Crosland Road trailing mud onto the road.

There have also been complaints about sub-contractors’ vehicles parking on the pavement and blocking driveways.

It is the second time the Conservative councillor has raised the issue of mud on the road. Back in February, her own car ended up skidding on mud as she checked out the problem.

Housebuilders Taylor Wimpey and Harron Homes both have developments underway at Crosland Road.

In 2015, Harron Homes was temporarily prevented from working at Lindley Moor by Kirklees Council after the company failed to address problems affecting local residents, including flooding and mud on the road.

Earlier this week, the company was hit with a £120,000 fine at Leeds Magistrates’ Court for polluting a stream during building work on its Farriers Croft development at Lindley Moor in 2015. The prosecution was brought by the Environment Agency.

Commenting on the latest complaints about mud on Crosland Road, Clr Wilson said: “I have had quite a few people approach me about it. I have raised it with Kirklees enforcement team and hope we can get some action about it.

“I am sick of the way developers are treating local residents. They just seem to be bothered about their profits and getting the houses up as quickly as possible. They are not giving the residents the respect their deserve.”

Miller Homes employed a road cleaning machine which regularly sprayed water on nearby Weatherhill Road at Birchenclffe to keep down dust and remove mud during the construction of its Lindley Park housing scheme.

Clr Wilson said the current developers should do the same, adding: “If the developers aren’t going to clean the road the council should do it and then charge them for it.”

A spokesperson for Harron Homes said: “Mud on the roads is a common factor on all new build developments, which unfortunately is often worsened this time of year due to bad weather.

“Measures have been put in place at Farriers Croft to reduce the mud with road sweeping, which is taking place several times a week in line with building legislation requirements. The location of our site is situated close to another housing development which is under construction, adding to traffic in the area.

“Our contractors have their own parking allocation on site and we are doing our best to minimise disruption to the local area.”

Taylor Wimpey declined to comment.

Enforcement action would entail a council officer visiting the site to decide if there has been a breach of planning regulations. If there has, the officer would advise the developer on how to put matters right.

If the developer fails to act, the council will serve an official notice giving a set time to put matters right. If that is not complied with, the developer can be taken to court and could face a fine.