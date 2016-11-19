Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Severe flooding on playing fields at Lindley Moor has been blamed on development at an adjoining site.

Now residents and officials with amateur rugby league club Lindley Swifts have called for urgent action to fix the problem before it gets any worse.

People living close to land fronting Lindley Moor Road and opposite the Wappy Spring Inn claim construction work on a 65,000 sq ft office and warehouse project has caused the lower half of playing fields to flood dramatically.

Sam McCluskey, secretary of Lindley Swifts, which leases the fields from Kirklees Council, fears it may have to concede fixtures if players cannot train there.

The club has more than a hundred players from under-7s to open age. It has been unable to use the Lindley Moor fields since August. Mr McCluskey believes it is no coincidence that flooding has increased following the laying of concrete on the business park site.

“We have always had puddles on there because the land is clay, but not on this scale. More than half the field is like a bog. It’s absolutely soaked because the water has nowhere to go. We have been able to train on the top half but it’s impossible to use the full field. The last time we used it was in the summer.”

He added: “If we cannot train on there it’s a no-go for our games. We are in the top division of the Pennine League and are challenging for the title. It would be a big deal if we had to give up our fixtures.”

The club is currently renting training space at Huddersfield New College.

Residents have complained to local councillors, who have raised the issue with Kirklees Council. It has been suggested that a bund be formed on the perimeter of the site to alleviate water run-off into the fields.

Clr Richard Eastwood (Lib Dem, Lindley) warned against making snap judgements on the cause of the flooding and said any links to building work were speculation. However he added: “I have never seen it as bad as this at this time of year.”

Clr Gemma Wilson (Con, Lindley) said she believes the flooding is a consequence of construction work in the adjacent field, and that residents should not have to accept it.

“I am sick of residents being ridden over roughshod with development in Lindley,” she said. “The fields are so flooded that they are unusable. We have lost enough green space in Lindley as it is without this being out of action.”

Local resident Simon Mellor urged the council to guarantee that the affected area would remain recreational land, adding, “Will the developers who have caused this be made to find a solution?”

Marshall Commercial Developments Projects Ltd, in Elland, which is building on the Lindley site, did not respond to the Examiner when asked to comment.