A MAN allegedly used an iPhone hidden inside a box to film a girl using a shower.

Brian Quarmby appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court facing five charges of voyeurism.

He is alleged to have recorded the private act for the purpose of obtaining sexual gratification.

The 67-year-old also faces two charges of making an indecent image, related to 94 photographs and four movies allegedly made of the girl.

The Huddersfield court heard that the girl used the shower several times and then noticed the box with perfect holes cut into it.

Inside the box an iPhone was allegedly found, connected up to a laptop where the recordings could be viewed.

Quarmby, of Thornhill, Dewsbury, gave no indication of plea to the charges.

District Judge Michael Fanning declined jurisdiction and sent the case to Leeds Crown Court.

He will first appear there on December 15.