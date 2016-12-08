Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man subjected to a terrifying baseball attack on his car was also prosecuted – after reporting the matter to police.

Alarming footage of the incident in Dewsbury town centre was captured by a dash cam belonging to a passing car.

Batley couple Jasmine and Basharat Hussain last month appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court over the attack.

Basharat, 33, pleaded guilty to criminal damage while his wife, also 33, admitted possession of an offensive weapon and threatening behaviour.

Today their victim Shahzeb Khan attended court charged with driving while disqualified and using the vehicle without insurance.

These offences only came to light when Khan said in his police statement that he was behind the wheel when he was attacked.

He narrowly avoided jail after admitting to driving just months into his two year ban.

District Judge Michael Fanning told him: “I note the odd circumstances – you’ve reported yourself for this offence.”

The incident happened on August 24 when Khan had arranged to sell his Volkswagen Golf and parked it by the Santander bank in Northgate.

Hussain got out of his car, ran towards Khan and struggled with him before kicking his vehicle and breaking the wing mirror as he fled.

His wife joined in the attack, running towards the 22-year-old with a baseball bat held over her head.

She received a suspended jail term over the ugly attack while her husband was sentenced to a community order with alcohol treatment.

What happened next as Khan, of Park House Drive in Dewsbury, gave his statement to police was “unusual”, prosecutor Bill Astin said.

He explained: “The driving matters came to light when the defendant himself made the complaint about being assaulted.

“In his statement he said he drove the vehicle, parked it outside the bank and was assaulted and his vehicle was damaged.

“It came to light that he was banned by the court from driving until May 2018 for failing to provide a specimen of breath.”

Khan’s solicitor Fazaila Kauser said that he was working at a family garage and a customer expressed an interest in purchasing the vehicle.

They wanted to withdraw a deposit from the bank in town but needed a lift.

Miss Kauser said: “Stupidly he agreed to drive his customer to the bank.

“He was the victim of an assault and it was on his own admissions that he accepted driving.

“It was this admission that has led to this conviction today.”

Judge Fanning told Khan that his prompt guilty pleas had saved him from custody but warned him that he faces this should he ignore his driving ban again.

His driving ban was extended by two years and he must complete a community order with 140 hours of unpaid work.

Khan was also fined £120 and told to pay £85 court costs and £85 victim surcharge.