Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Three blue badge cheats caught illegally using disabled parking permits have been punished by magistrates.

Zsuzsanna Szammer, 28, of Valley Drive in Dewsbury, Adrian Conroy, 54, of Wormalds View in Thornhill Road, and Mohammad Ugrader, 59, of Pilgrim Crescent in Dewsbury, were all sentenced after pleading guilty to blue badge misuse charges at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court.

The permits can only be displayed by the named badge holder or by a person who has dropped off or is collecting the blue badge holder from a place where the vehicle is parked.

It is a criminal offence for anyone else to use a blue badge in any other circumstances.

Hamza Soren, prosecuting on behalf of Kirklees Council, said: “The initiative is for the benefit of disabled people so that they can access facilities where needed but it has to be used appropriately.

“The cost of blue badge misuse for one individual parking for one hour a day, 40 hours per week is £2,080.

“This impacts on both genuine blue badge holders and the integrity of the scheme.”

Ugrader parked his BMW in a pay-and-display space in Foundry Street in Dewsbury on August 17.

He hurled abuse at civil enforcement officers when asked to produce the blue badge belonging to his wife, who was not present.

Mr Soren said: “The defendant refused to allow inspection and was verbally abusive to the officers.

“Throughout the altercation he referred to them as wasting their time and said: ‘I’m allowed to stay here for three hours – why are you hanging around the car?’”

Magistrates described his behaviour as “unacceptable” and ordered him to pay a £100 fine, £430 prosecution costs and £30 victim surcharge.

Szammer was confronted as she parked in a pay-and-display area on Town Hall Way in the town on August 10.

She had her disabled partner’s badge on display in the blue Peugeot but he was not in the car.

Mr Soren said: “The civil enforcement officer made enquiries where the blue badge holder was and she said he’d been left to do some shopping earlier.”

Szammer was invited to accompany the officer to where she had dropped off her partner but declined to do so.

Magistrates fined her £40 and ordered her to pay £150 prosecution costs plus £30 victim surcharge.

Conroy was approached as he parked on double yellow lines in Church Street, Dewsbury, on September 5.

His wife’s disabled badge was on display but she was not in the car with him.

He had his elderly mother, who is also disabled, with him but told the civil enforcement officer that his wife was at home.

His solicitor Paul Blanchard said that he didn’t benefit from parking where he did as he was issued with a fixed penalty fine, which he has since paid.

Mr Blanchard added: “His mum has Alzheimer’s and struggles to get into the dentists.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in Locked up in February - these criminals are now behind bars Share this video Watch Next

“He struggled to find a parking space and believed that he would be moments but his mother had a panic attack inside.

“He didn’t dispute that he had the badge on display but he didn’t benefit as he didn’t set it for his own use.”

But Mr Soren added that it was still his responsibility to ensure that the blue badge was being used appropriately.

He said: “The fact that the defendant displayed that badge and the user was nowhere to be seen is where the offence is committed.”

Conroy was fined £95 and told to pay £450 prosecution costs plus £30 victim surcharge.