Plans to close four wards at Dewsbury District Hospital have been postponed for safety reasons.

Mid Yorkshire Hospitals Trust (MYHT) admitted its plan to close the wards did “not seem sensible” while the trust was failing to reduce patients’ length of stay to target levels.

The trust also said its assumptions about how long it would take to transfer patients to other hospitals by ambulance “may no longer be valid.”

This follows an increase in demand across the trust, especially from elderly, respiratory and stroke patients, as well as a reconfiguration of acute services in Leeds.

The four inpatient wards were to be converted into a therapy department and out-patient accommodation early next year.

But MYHT chief executive Martin Barkley said: “At this time I am not sure whether we will be able to safely reduce the number of medical beds that we need to the level envisaged in the AHR (Acute Hospital Reconfiguration) Plan.

“Given the uncertainties about the number of beds required, it does not seem sensible at this time, to lose four wards.”

Dewsbury MP Paula Sherriff responded: “I welcome the trust’s decision and I’m pleased that they are responding to concerns raised about the impact of planned changes on patient safety.”