Dr Ajit Mehrotra, a well-known and popular GP in Dewsbury for many years died suddenly at his home.

He practised at Windsor Medical Centre in Leeds Road.

He was born on 29 October, 1941, and came to the UK for further studies after passing his Master’s degree in surgery in India in 1969.

After working in various hospitals in the north of England, Stoke on Trent, Hull and Sheffield, he settled in Dewsbury with his family as a GP in 1973.

He worked at a single handed practice and was a very conscientious doctor who was popular amongst his colleagues and patients alike.

He was a GP tutor for many years in Dewsbury’s post-graduate education centre, supporting continuous education to local GP’s.

He was very well-established in medical politics locally, and was a member of the local medical committee since the 1980s becoming chairman where he served until his death.

He was a forceful voice for local GPs in the then Primary Care Trust and present Clinical Commissioning Group as a board member.

Colleagues respected his stance and he was fair to everybody. As a chair of the local medical committee he supported many doctors and patients alike in their difficulties.

He was a member of the Heckmondwike Rotary Club for many years until his death, participating in various charities and raising funds for local charities along with his club.

His funeral took place in Bradford and was attended by many doctors, patients, rotarians and many friends.

He is greatly missed by his family, patients, friends and medical professionals locally.