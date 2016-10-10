Login Register
Dewsbury hostel resident punched in face in unprovoked attack

Attacker Daniel Habberjam recalled to prison

Kirklees Magistrates Court, Huddersfield.

A hostel resident was punched in an unprovoked attack, a court heard.

Daniel Habberjam pleaded guilty to assaulting the male at the Albion Street Hostel in Dewsbury.

Kirklees Magistrates’ Court heard that the incident happened at 7pm on Saturday (Oct 8).

The victim had returned to the hostel after drinking and was passed by 29-year-old Habberjam, who is also a resident there.

Prosecutor Andy Wills said: “He called him a grass and punched him to the left side of his face three or four times.

“The complainant said that he’d seen the defendant around the hostel but not spoken to him before and the attack was unprovoked.”

Damage was caused to a picture frame belonging to the hostel during the course of the assault.

Magistrates were told that Habberjam, drunk at the time of the offence, has since been recalled to prison.

They gave him a conditional discharge for two years.

He must pay £50 to his victim as well as £20 victim surcharge.

