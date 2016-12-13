Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Kirklees Council has prosecuted a letting agent for failing to comply with legislation.

Pick N Move Properties Ltd from Daisy Hill Dewsbury were fined £4,000 at a tribunal.

The matter first came to the council’s attention in June when a tenant of one of the company’s rented properties complained about the property’s state of disrepair.

The Enterprise and Regulatory Reform Act 2013 requires lettings agencies to be members of an approved redress scheme for dealing with complaints in connection with their work.

The council searched to see if the company was registered on a redress scheme and found that they were not so they served notice on the company for failing to register.

Pick N Move Properties appealed to a property industry tribunal knows as a First Tier Tribunal following the notice served by the council but the tribunal found them to be guilty and imposed the fine.