Dewsbury man battling drug addiction attacked mum and brother

A man has been given a suspended jail sentence after assaulting his mother and brother.

Gary Martin Whitaker had a long-standing addiction to drugs including crack cocaine and is prescribed methadone.

Duncan Ritchie prosecuting told Leeds Crown Court yesterday that on June 22 he went to his mother’s home in Lyndale Mews, Dewsbury, and asked for some money. She gave him £10 and suspected he might spend it on drugs but a short time later he returned.

He appeared unable to find what he had just bought and became angry, demanding more money. When his mother refused and called for her other son Aaron, Whitaker told him to “f**k off” and flipped over the dining room table.

His brother left to avoid a fight and went to a friend’s nearby. Meanwhile, Whitaker followed his mother to the bathroom, still demanding money from her. He then went into her bedroom and picked up a lamp, threatening to smash it.

Hearing the commotion his brother returned and asked Whitaker to leave, saying he was not going to get any more money.

“The defendant tried to throw the lamp at his brother but as it was still plugged into the wall it didn’t hit him,” said Mr Ritchie.

He then attacked his brother, Aaron, punching him several times in the face. The two fell to the floor with Whitaker on top still punching him. When their mother tried to get him off he elbowed her and pushed her out of the way.

He pinned his brother down by his throat and their struggle continued for some time until his brother managed to strike a blow at him with his knee. Whitaker ran downstairs while his brother took the opportunity to leave the house.

Mr Ritchie said Whitaker then armed himself with a knife and returned upstairs where he smashed the mirror in the bathroom with it.

He then grabbed his mother and pulled her to the bathroom floor when his brother shouted through the letter box asking what he was doing with the knife, Whitaker threw it downstairs and charged after it.

He then appeared to calm down and began to cry. He left as the police arrived but was arrested soon after. His brother had bruises to his face and back and a broken finger. His mother was left shocked and distressed, said Mr Ritchie.

Anastasis Tassou, representing, Whitaker said he had no previous convictions for violence and the offence was out of character after he had slipped back to drug use, a previous drug rehabilitation order having worked several years ago.

His family, although concerned by what had happened, also wanted him to have help.

Whitaker, 36, of Eightlands Road, Eightlands, Dewsbury admitted assaulting his brother causing actual bodily harm and common assault on his mother Lorraine.

He was sentenced to 15 months in prison suspended for two years, 30 rehabilitation days and a drug rehabilitation order for nine months and a three month curfew from 7pm to 7am. He was barred from entering Lyndale Mews for five years under a restraining order.

The judge Recorder Jeremy Hill-Baker said: “What you did under the influence of drink or drugs at your mother’s home was disgraceful.”

“It is plain on the facts and from your antecedents what lay behind this outrageous behaviour was the drug addiction you were then in the grip of.”

He said it would best serve the public in the long run if that was “addressed head on.”