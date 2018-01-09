Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Dewsbury man has denied kidnapping and assaulting another man.

Adnan Shabir, of Saint John Walk, allegedly kidnapped and assaulted Kiran Yasin on September 8 last year.

He is also accused of assaulting him on June 6 last year.

The 25-year-old appeared at Leeds Crown Court today (Tuesday) to enter his pleas.

He pleaded not guilty to one count of kidnapping, one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and one count of assault by beating.

He was released on conditional bail again and his trial was listed for November 6.