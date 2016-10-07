Login Register
Dewsbury man jailed for breaching ban on contacting his mum

Gareth Boddy breached a restraining order made in December banning him from contacting her

Kirklees Magistrates Court, Huddersfield.

A Dewsbury man has been jailed after ignoring a court order banning him from contacting his mother.

Gareth Boddy, of Gladstone Court, pleaded guilty to breaching his restraining order.

The order was made in December and banned the 29-year-old from being in contact with Beverley Mayman and other family members.

However on March 19 police received a 999 call reporting Boddy going into his mother’s house.

Mike Sisson-Pell, mitigating at Kirklees Magistrates Court, said that someone else had complained about his client’s presence at the house and nothing untoward had happened to his mother.

Boddy also admitted to breaching the terms of his post-custodial supervision requirements and failing to show up for court previously.

District Judge Michael Fanning told him that he must jail him due to his refusal to comply with court orders.

He sentenced Boddy to 10 days in custody.

