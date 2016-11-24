Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man who armed himself with a knife said that voices in his head made him do it.

Worried staff at Connect Housing in Dewsbury called police after Gary Barlow threatened to kill himself.

The 48-year-old pleaded guilty to possessing an offensive weapon in public when he appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court.

At just after 4pm on November 3 staff contacted police to say that Barlow, a user of the service which helps people suffering from mental health issues, had called them.

Alison Head, prosecuting, said: “The defendant called, making threats to kill himself, and they were concerned for his welfare.

“Officers were deployed to search the area and did locate the defendant on Northgate.

“When asked if he had anything on him that could harm him he said he had a very sharp knife in his pocket and had bought it to harm himself.”

Police found the knife in Barlow’s coat pocket and he was arrested. He told police: “If you hadn’t stopped me I would have killed myself or somebody else.”

Barlow, who was not represented, explained that he had been treated for his mental health difficulties and had previously stabbed himself.

He told magistrates: “At the time I was hearing voices and they told me to get a knife.”

Barlow, of Ashworth Close, Dewsbury, was handed a six-week jail term suspended for a year.

He must pay £115 victim surcharge and the knife will be forfeited and destroyed.