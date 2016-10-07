Login Register
Dewsbury man jailed for bombarding his ex with hundreds of calls

Craig Eyles sent his ex abusive messages on Facebook

A man who bombarded his former partner with hundreds of calls has been sentenced to custody after breaching his court order.

Craig Eyles, of Heath Road in Dewsbury, appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court in custody.

The 26-year-old was sentenced to a community order for an offence of harassment.

The Huddersfield court heard that between January 5 and 28 Eyles sent his ex abusive messages via Facebook, opening up new accounts when she blocked him.

Then on January 20 she woke up to find that she had received 200 missed calls from a withheld number.

She answered when Eyles called again but hung up when he became abusive.

Stock image
Stock image

On January 23 the 26-year-old then attended outside her home and kicked at the door.

He continued to contact his ex and over three hours on January 27 she received 98 calls from him over three hours.

Magistrates heard that Eyles was handed a community order following his conviction for the offence.

He breached this when he failed to attend appointments with probation staff on May 23 and July 2.

Magistrates jailed him for 10 weeks as punishment.

