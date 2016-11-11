Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man has been jailed for 12 months after he was found to have a shotgun and ammunition in his garage without a firearms certificate.

Leeds Crown Court heard officers went to the address of Ryan Firth in Partridge Crescent, Thornhill, Dewsbury on August 10 after a report he was in possession of unlicensed firearms.

Tom Storey, prosecuting, told the court yesterday the unloaded .410 double barrelled shotgun was found in the garage in a cardboard box which was not being kept in a locked cupboard. Officers also seized 50 cartridges.

Firth said he had inherited it on the death of his father six years previously and had kept it for sentimental reasons.

The court heard he had applied for a licence some years previously when he was about 17 but been refused and had more recently been refused because he suffered from depression.

He said he had never used the weapon since his father’s death. He did go clay pigeon shooting and occasionally travelled to Scotland to stalk deer but had not taken that gun.

He said he had air rifles and had recently had them in his rear garden for sighting them and thought that might have been why the police were contacted.

Adam Birkby, representing Firth, said he accepted the seriousness of his position but even if he did not have the shotgun in a locked cabinet he did have security including a 6ft fence, motion sensor and guard dog at his property.

Mr Birkby added: “He accepts he was stupid to put sentimentality above the law and his need to get a licence.”

Mr Birkby said Firth had learned his lesson and urged the court not to jail him immediately which would impact on his family.

Firth, 28, admitted possession the shotgun and ammunition without a licence.

Jailing him, Judge Geoffrey Marson QC said he accepted Firth’s account he had not used the gun or had it for any criminal purpose.

“This was a real shotgun capable of being fired and although not loaded there was ammunition with it,” he said.

“The reason why courts regard offences so seriously is what would happen if somebody broke into the garage and stole the shotgun and cartridges.

"It is highly likely it would have fallen into the hands of other criminals and is capable of causing death or serious injury. For those reasons courts have to pass deterrent sentences.”