A man who slapped his partner blamed his violent outburst on a lack of sleep.

Jonathan Johnson, of Ouzelwell Road in Thornhill Lees, admitted assaulting Rebecca Hartley on February 19.

Kirklees Magistrates’ Court heard that Ms Hartley refused to give police a statement and another witness had also failed to co-operate with police.

However Johnson made “significant admissions” in his interview, prosecutor Bill Astin told the Huddersfield court: “He said she accused him of messing around, he lost control and slapped her in the face.

“The defendant said this was due to a lack of sleep and the accusations and that he’d never been violent to her before.”

Johnson, 40, was fined £50 and told to pay £85 costs plus £30 victim surcharge.