Kirklees Council have hired consultants to transform Dewsbury Market into a “world-class” attraction by unlocking the secret of its appeal.

Market Place (Europe) Ltd, based in Ashton-Under-Lyne, will spearhead a scheme to further regenerate the town by quizzing traders, customers and the wider Dewsbury community .

From January they will be gathering knowledge about the market to give it “a positive future” and develop a “long-term strategic plan”.

Kirklees Council Leader David Sheard called it “an exciting time for Dewsbury”.

The redevelopment of the market is the latest stage of the on-going revitalisation of Dewsbury town centre as part of the North Kirklees Growth Zone regeneration project.

Kirklees Council has previously invested in investment in Pioneer House. Kirklees College has also agreed to move its campus to the Dewsbury Learning Quarter bringing thousands of students and potential shoppers into town.

Consultants with Market Place (Europe) Ltd have previously advised on similar redevelopments such as the £2.7m Scarborough Market project.

Chief Executive Nick Rhodes, said: “Every market is different so what works for one might not work for another. That is why it is so important that we learn about the market from the people that know it; the traders, the customers and the local businesses and community around it.

“We will be looking to find what makes Dewsbury’s market special and unique, so that we can build on that and use it to make it a success for years to come.”

The consultants will look at the physical aspects of the market as well as what funding opportunities are available to the council in the future. Work is due to begin next month.

Cllr Sheard said securing an experienced consultant would “help us bring Dewsbury’s once famous market back to life.”

He added: “We know it’s declined over the last few years, but it has the ability to deliver more for the town centre and residents, and in supporting our local economy. I believe that this work could result in a world class market, which, as part of the wider regeneration activity, will continue to enhance the vibrancy and vitality of the town.

“The Dewsbury Townscape Heritage Initiative is breathing new life back into old buildings and the recent announcement that we have been designated a Heritage Action Area by Historic England will provide further opportunities for regeneration. All this shows how seriously committed we are to the regeneration of the town.”