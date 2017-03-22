Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

All four Kirklees MPs were caught up in the Westminster attack this afternoon.

Barry Sheerman, Jason McCartney and Tracy Brabin were all in lockdown in the House of Commons after a policeman was stabbed and killed near parliament.

The attacker was shot and killed. Two other people were killed and at least 20 injured after a car mowed down pedestrians on Westminster bridge.

Dewsbury MP, Paula Sherriff, revealed she had hid in a cupboard amid fears there was a widescale attack.

Ms Sherriff said the terrorist incident had brought back horrible memories of the murder of her friend Jo Cox .

“It does bring it all back,” she said.

“I was in a cafe with some friends and suddenly we heard loud screams.

“We thought there was a gunman in the cafe.

“Then a policeman with his face covered came in and began shouting.

“I got in a cupboard and my friends hid under a table.

“There were lots of rumours going round that it could be a bomb or a gunman.

“It brought it all back, what happened last year.”

Ms Sherriff said the incident had left a sad mist over Westminster.

“We won’t let it beat us,” she said.

“We can’t let terrorists win or we might as well give up and go home.

“My thoughts go out to the people who have died, their families and everyone caught up in the incident.

“It’s absolutely tragic that a policeman has been killed as they’re there to protect us.

“That officer has given his life protecting us.”

Jason McCartney said he was “devastated” to hear about the tragic loss of life.

“It’s absolutely horrifying,” he said.

“As MPs we’re always aware of the heightened security state, particularly with what happened to Jo last year.”