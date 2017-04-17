Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A museum axed by Kirklees Council is one step nearer being saved.

Councillors have given the go-ahead for the Friends of Dewsbury Park Mansion to proceed with the next stage of their applications to take over the former Dewsbury Museum building in Crow Nest Park under a community asset transfer.

Friends co-chairman Jenifer Devlin said: “This is incredibly exciting news, but we don’t underestimate the size of the task in hand. There’s lots to do including meeting with the council to go through our application and to work out the finer details. We’ll only have around six weeks to put together a viable business plan, which really isn’t very long, but we’re already working on it.”

Co-chairman Jax Lovelock said the group had already put out a call for professionals – architects, surveyors, market researchers – to work with the Friends on the project, adding: “We’re hoping to find the perfect people to make this community dream a reality, so there’s no time to waste.”

The group will update the local community at a meeting at 6.30pm on Monday, April 24, at Dewsbury Minster.

The museum closed for the last time on November 6.