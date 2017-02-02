Dewsbury shooting: What we know so far

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police are still at the scene of a shooting in Dewsbury almost 24 hours after the incident took place.

A spokeswoman said officers were continuing to investigate following what was described as a targeted attack in Cemetery Road, Westtown, last night.

A 24-year-old man was hurt in the shooting, shortly before 10.30pm. He managed to get to safety at a nearby address in Park Parade and was taken to hospital with serious but not life threatening injuries.

Now officers are hunting a gang of four men who fled the scene in a stolen Peugeot car, which has been linked to an earlier incident when a member of the public was threatened.

Police believe this man may have been wrongly targeted by the same gang before they went on to shoot the victim.

After the shooting, the gang fled the scene and first pulled over a vehicle and threatened the driver in an attempted car-jacking.

But the gang were unsuccessful and continued to a second vehicle - a Peugeot 3008 - and made off in this vehicle.

Police could not confirm the number of occupants in either vehicles but said no-one was injured.

The gang is described as four Asian men in their twenties.

Det Chief Insp Sue Jenkinson, of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: “We believe this to have been a targeted attack, and would appeal to anyone who was in the area around the time of the incident and who may have any information to come forward.

"We’d also ask the public not to approach anyone they suspect as being involved as the suspects were in possession of a shotgun.

"We would like to reassure the community that we are doing everything we can to trace those involved.

“If anyone in the area has any concerns, they can contact their neighbourhood officers, who will also be conducting increased high visibility patrols in the area to offer further reassurance to residents.”

Police are seeking to trace the stolen getaway car which is believed to be a ‘D’ registration grey Peugeot 3008.

They are also searching for a dark coloured VW Golf with front end damage either at the time of the incident or parked up in the local area since.

St Paulinus School in Temple Road was closed today due to the incident.

Parents were advised of the closure by text message stating there had been a ‘major police incident.’

The school will re-open tomorrow as normal.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police via 101 quoting 1696 of February 1.

Information can also be passed anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.