Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A teenager has appeared in court accused of conspiracy to murder following a shooting in Dewsbury.

A 24-year-old man sustained serious injuries after the alleged targeted attack at Cemetery Road in the town on February 1.

Ibrahim Malik, 19, appeared before Kirklees magistrates this afternoon in connection with the incident.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in Share this video Watch Next

He is charged with conspiring with Hasnain Khan, Owais Ashfaq and another unknown to to commit murder.

His two named co-defendants have already appeared in court over the offence.

Following the incident at 10.30pm a gang of men allegedly fled the scene.

The victim managed to get to safety at a nearby address and attended hospital but his injuries, although serious, were not life-threatening.

Malik, of Headfield Road in Savile Town, will appear before Leeds Crown Court on March 22

No application was made for his bail and he was remanded in custody.