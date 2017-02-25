Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A teenager has been given a community order for his part in a fight which left him with a broken jaw.

Leeds Crown Court heard Reece Mortimer agreed to meet up with other youths to resolve a row about an alleged £10 drug debt.

But when he got to Huddersfield Road, Mirfield, on August 8, 2015 he ended up in a fight which spilled on to the road.

Joanne Shepherd, prosecuting, told the court yesterday (Friday) when Mortimer got up the youth he had been fighting with head-butted him, breaking his jaw.

Nicoletta Alistari, representing Mortimer, said he was only 16 at the time and it was the first time he had been in trouble. He was now going to college.

Mortimer, 18 of Edge View, Thornhill, Dewsbury admitted threatening behaviour and was given a 12 month community order with 75 hours unpaid work and 10 rehabilitative activity days.

Recorder David Wilby QC said such conduct in public was extremely frightening for those witnessing it.

“It is just the sort of loutish behaviour courts very strongly disapprove of,” he said.

But the offence was some time ago and he said Mortimer could put something back into society for what he had done wrong.