Diabetics and other housebound patients requiring regular injections are stockpiling used needles because there is no service to collect the dangerous waste.

Now Healthwatch Kirklees is calling on health bosses to provide a door-to-door medical waste disposal service.

The government funded watchdog is urging Kirklees’ 17,500 people with diabetes – and those who regularly inject themselves with medicines – to come forward and discuss what disposal services they would like to see.

Healthwatch Kirklees says such patients may be stockpiling their sharps bins or worse, putting their hazardous waste out with their regular rubbish.

Pete Hoey from Healthwatch Kirklees said: “People who are diabetic are certainly at increased risk of mobility problems and there are likely to be significant numbers of people out there who need a disposal service.

“We are looking to hear if people who are housebound have been suffering difficulties disposing of their sharps bins.”

If you are having trouble disposing of needles you use for administering your medication email your story to: info@healthwatchkirklees.co.uk or call: 01924 450379.

Healthwatch Kirklees is a watchdog for NHS and social care services in Kirklees.