A Doberman found at a massive railway station more than 100 miles from Huddersfield is safely back home.

On Friday we revealed how the dog had been discovered wandering at Birmingham New Street station but he was chipped which traced him back to Huddersfield but there was no phone number on it.

When he was found it was a mystery who owned him.

The 22-year-old owner, Jamie Lee-Barrett, lives in Netherton and went down to the midlands yesterday to pick his pet, Diesel, up from Hilbrae Kennels in Telford, Shropshire, who had taken him in.

And he revealed why Diesel was down there.

He said the six-year-old dog had been staying with relatives in Leicester but, unbeknown to Jamie, they had passed him on to someone else and the first he knew Diesel was missing was when he saw photos of him on social media urging the owner to come forward.

Jamie, who works at Clear View Bi-Folding Doors in Slaithwaite, said: “Diesel was being cared for at kennels after he was found and I had to describe him - he’s quite chubby. The kennel asked me lots of other questions about Diesel to be sure he was mine.

“I’ve had him for five years and he was chipped by the owner who had him before me. She’s now been in contact with me through social media and would love to see him now he’s back home.

“He’ll be staying with me from now on so it’s a happy ending.”