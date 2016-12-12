Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A director leaving Locala received a £125,000 payoff.

The unnamed director, who left the Huddersfield NHS contractor in the last financial year, received the money in ‘compensation for loss of office’.

And according to the Locala’s annual report for 2015/16, six executive directors shared £357,000 excluding pension contributions.

This included chief executive Robert Flack who earned £123,000 plus a £16,000 pension contribution.

A Locala spokesperson said: “Locala has been as transparent as we are able by including that line in our accounts.

“However as it relates to an individual the detail is confidential. We are therefore unable to comment further.”

Community enterprise Locala became the largest provider of NHS services outside of hospitals in Kirklees after it was awarded the borough’s five-year Care Closer to Home contract, in July 2015.