More than 100 local children had to wait longer than 19 weeks to get the wheelchair they needed.

Figures show that in Kirklees and Calderdale more than half of children who needed wheelchairs waited more than four months for one.

And local health bosses are assessing the delay 107 children experienced.

A spokesperson on behalf of Greater Huddersfield and North Kirklees CCGs said: “We are continuing to work closely with the service provider to better understand the reasons for the waiting times for equipment.

“We recognise that there has been both an increase in referrals to the service and an increase in the complexity of cases being dealt with.”

NHS England said: “Wheelchairs provide a significant gateway to independence, well-being and quality of life for thousands of adults and children and the collection will enable benchmarking and the use of transparent data to drive improvements.”

Nationally, figures from NHS England show 4,631 children waited 19 weeks or more from referral to delivery of the equipment they needed in 2016. And 1,776 children who were assessed as ‘high need’ had to wait more than nine weeks for their equipment to be handed over.

