A disabled motorist who received two fines after trying and failing to navigate Huddersfield’s ‘bus gates’ says drivers like him were overlooked when the scheme was introduced.

Rob Greenwood, 59, who suffers from multiple sclerosis, struggles to walk further than 20 metres even with the aid of two sticks.

When he tried to use his regular disabled space outside his bank he discovered it had been removed without notification.

He then followed Kirklees Council’s own map in an effort to avoid straying into bus only lanes. He failed and found himself one of the estimated 15,000 drivers to receive £60 fines. The council has amassed around £442,000 in revenue through issuing penalty charge notices.

Mr Greenwood, of Almondbury, has accused the council of failing to consult with disabled groups when planning the scheme.

“Had they done a proper consultation it would have revealed that there are not enough disabled parking spaces in town,” he said. “It wasn’t thought through very well at all. If you are looking around for one you are likely to get copped by the cameras.”

He added: “Huddersfield a no-go area. Other people have said the same. They just won’t touch it anymore. Given the layout of Huddersfield I don’t think the scheme suits the town. It’s far too complex and makes town confusing.

“It reminds me of those dodgy firms that put up confusing signs in order to fine people. You would expect a local authority to be above that level.”

Mr Greenwood appealed to the council to quash his two fines but was refused even though an adjudicator wrote: “I appreciate that you were endeavouring to find the correct route to avoid the bus gate.”

Now he, like many other people, is avoiding the town centre. Official figures have recorded a 22% slump in Saturday shoppers in 2016 compared to the year before. Town centre traders are demanding the bus gates be scrapped.

“The risk of accidentally entering a bus gate and incurring a penalty charge is in direct opposition to the stated aim of the scheme of ‘making Huddersfield easier and pleasant to get around’. Instead it adds stress, confusion, potential expense of entering a bus gate and encourages drivers to avoid Huddersfield altogether.

“This is the first Christmas I have not made a single purchase in Huddersfield town centre.”

A spokesperson for Kirklees Council said its consultation had included the Disability and Older Persons Group. Wider consultation included a public exhibition in the Packhorse Centre.

“The revised traffic management arrangements have not led to a reduction in blue badge parking, and overall the changes in the town centre are intended to make it easier and safer for all pedestrians to get around the town, including those with a disability,” she said.