Decision day is looming for the decision over changes to school transport in Kirklees which will also include disabled children.

Kirklees Council’s Cabinet will be asked considering the changes to the home to school transport service and to support and transport services for disabled children, adults and older people at its meeting on January 23.

Free school bus passes would only be given to pupils who live three miles or more from their nearest school. If they choose a school further than three miles which is not the nearest one available they will lose their passes.

Kirklees Council will continue with overnight short breaks for the disabled.

But one of the proposals suggest that youngsters with special needs will be expected to travel on public transport by themselves in the future but training will be given to help them.

Clr Viv Kendrick, Cabinet member for Adults and Public Health, said: “Although we do need to find ways to make savings, we are also considering some changes that will have a positive impact for children and families. Enabling children with SEND to travel independently (instead of being driven round by parents or in a taxi) helps to support the child’s development, gives them important life skills, increases their confidence and also gives more flexibility to family members. We want to encourage more of this in the future.”

The proposed changes follow a public consultation that was carried out between September 4 and October 22.

Four services were consulted on: the Access Fund (which helps children who have special educational needs to take part in Early Years settings), social care transport, short breaks (for children with SEND) and home to school transport.

The consultation has shown that all four services are valued by the people who use them and some changes have been made to the original proposals in response to the consultation feedback.

The law provides protection for families where pupils are entitled to free school meals, or if their parents are in receipt of maximum Working Tax Credits.

Clr Kendrick added: “In many cases these are some of the most vulnerable members of our communities. We’ve listened to the feedback and we have revised some of our proposals to reduce the impact on families. We know that the changes would affect some people who are using these services now so we would aim to introduce these changes over time to help with that.

“I’d like to thank everyone who has taken the time to share their views so openly and honestly about these services and the impact that changes may have on their lives. We are also grateful to all the organisations who have supported local families to take part.”

Other proposals include changes to Social Care Transport for adults and children. Cabinet will be asked to approve a new policy of making sure that other transport options have been fully explored with Social Care Transport users and their families before council-funded transport is offered.