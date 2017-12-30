Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A recycling centre worker has spoken of his disgust after finding a baby rabbit tied up in a bin bag and left next to a large skip.

Liam West was about to throw the bin bag into a skip reserved for general waste when he noticed movement inside the bag.

He opened it to discover a cardboard box containing a baby rabbit, a carrot and some straw.

The box had handles and holes to allow an animal to be safely carried.

Liam’s first thought was that someone had dumped the rabbit as an unwanted Christmas present.

The father-of-two is now planning to report the incident at the Brighouse Atlas Mill recycling centre to the RSPCA as a deliberate act of cruelty.

“I think it’s disgusting that someone would do this,” he said.

“People do dump all sorts of things but I have never come across anyone throwing away a pet. I think the person who has done this deserves to be prosecuted.

“I found it upsetting that someone would do something so vile and cruel.”

Liam, 28, of Bailiff Bridge, said he expected that CCTV at the site would be examined to see if the culprit can be identified.

He believes that someone had walked along a gantry running next to the skip and placed the tied bag at the far end of the walkway.

After it was rescued the rabbit has been taken in by a friend of Liam’s who already has two other rabbits.