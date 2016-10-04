Anger has erupted at Kirklees Council’s decision to close three museums.

Senior councillors dropped the axe on Huddersfield’s Tolson Museum, Dewsbury Museum and Red House Museum in Gomersal yesterday to the dismay of many.

A new Huddersfield museum will be created somewhere in the town centre.

VIDEO: Local government reporter Nick Lavigueur on museum cuts and the backlash

Video loading Click to play Tap to play The Live Event you are trying to watch is either unavailable or has not started Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

Council chiefs have said their hand was forced by a financial crisis caused by huge funding cuts by the Government.

Kirklees Council’s budget has been halved in the past six years, causing the loss of hundreds of jobs and huge reductions in services.

Councillors say they will use their diminishing funds to focus on helping people not maintaining old buildings.

See what's at Tolson Museum

Video loading Click to play Tap to play The Live Event you are trying to watch is either unavailable or has not started Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

But many Examiner readers said the council had got its priorities wrong and it should protect the assets and the heritage of its towns.

Some said they were disgusted that the council was putting its weight behind the HD One ski slope and stadium hotel.

The council has offered £9m and £4m loans to the private developers of the scheme but expects to make the money back when the two projects are completed.

Residents took to Facebook to criticise the decision.

Angela Kershaw said: “A very uneducated decision. Why don’t councils look out of the box for funding ideas instead of blaming cut backs all the time? I don’t see them cutting back on our contributions to the council for living here. Soon we won’t see anything for the money we pay to Kirklees Council.”

Carolyne Beckwith said: “It’s a disgrace. Wantonly destroying our heritage for a short term gain, then playing the guilt card by saying that the council have to put people before places. This IS the people, it’s our history and heritage. The same applies to all three of the museums they’re closing.”

Kim Garner wrote: “I am not surprised but absolutely disgusted by this decision. The Tolson museum was gifted to the people of HUDDERSFIELD not a faceless, unaccountable behemoth council.”

Michael Dobbin added: “How about we get rid of the councillors, the mayor, his two cars and FIVE drivers? But then again that would be like turkeys voting for Christmas. Tolson house/museum was left to the people of Huddersfield as a monument/legacy from the Great War. Shameful decision.”

Brenda Thewlis commented: “What the town centre needs are shops not a museum. Move the art gallery out to Ravensknowle Park where there is parking. The parking in the town centre is ridiculous. How long do you wander in a museum and lose track of time? Shameful decision, Kirklees.”

Richard Langford said: “Seems to be plenty of money around to dig up the town centre and build cycle lanes. The obvious thing is to hand these buildings over to trusts/charities set up specially for the purpose and then charge the charities zero rates.”

But some readers said anger should be directed at the Government, who were slashing the council’s budget.

Nichola Zaffino said: “If you look into how much councils in the north get and then how much gets slashed in southern councils, ie Tory strongholds, it will show the nepotism of our Government.”

James O’Flynn said: “This is very sad but point your anger at the Government, not the council. Whenever you hear a story about council cuts, just remember how much Kirklees has had its budget cut by the Government. Can you believe some councils are actually getting more money?”

Robert James Porter said: “Don’t blame the council they are being forced to cut leisure and cultural activities and expenses in the name of austerity.

“The best way to save these institutions is to get rid of this failed and miserable Tory government. Like Thatcher they know the price of everything and the value of nothing.”