This is the disgusting sight which greets shoppers on Leeds Road at Bradley.

The rubbish which is overflowing from a bin outside Harlands Fish & Chip Shop hasn’t been emptied for over two weeks, according to workers on the site which is shared by Greggs, Tesco Express and Coral Bookmakers.

With the bin so full some lazy litterbugs have instead discarded their waste lunch packaging on the grass verge.

The sea of sandwich packets, coffee cups and cigarette packets are now dumped across the site.

One shopper said: “It’s disgusting. Nothing like putting you off your lunch.”

It’s not the first time the site has looked unappealing for shoppers and staff.

Earlier this year fly-tippers struck and even dumped a mattress.

Kirklees Council has been notified of the waste.