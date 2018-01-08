Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

If you are married and just made it through the festive period then you might want to keep a low profile tonight.

Today is known as 'Divorce Day' with the first proper working day back at work prompts couples to start making inquiries about leaving their partner.

Here family law expert Wendy Campbell from Jordans Solicitors explains why the post festive period can be a difficult time for those experiencing partnership problems.

Christmas for most is a happy, jubilant time to be spent with loved ones around the pine scented tree, the roaring open fire with baubles dangling from the mantle and an over laden dinner table full of goodies.

But the truth is for some Christmas can represent a time when families feel forced to stay together just for this period of festivity, often with masked faces hiding the emotions of a broken marriage or relationship.

The reality is that many families commence divorce or separation proceedings as soon as the festive period is over.

These families are responsible for the hike in divorces in the month of January, particularly the first working day in January now known as “Divorce Day.” An increase of approximately 27% from the usual applications made.

Divorce and separation is a difficult decision to make at any time of the year and it can be appreciated that some people believe that spending time together as a family over Christmas may mend the problems and the New Year can be entered into more positively as a family unit, for others the closeness of being together at Christmas has the opposite effect and crystallises their thoughts that divorce or separation is the only option.

Whatever scenario has brought you to the decision that your marriage or relationship is at a conclusion a sympathetic ear, clear legal advice and a firm idea of costs is required to assist you through one of the most emotional times of your life.

A good family law solicitor can offer all of this and various options of resolving financial matters – usually the most difficult aspect of concluding your relationship.

At Jordans we have solicitors experienced in dealing with matters by discussion and negotiation through a series of round the table meetings with your husband/wife , partner or their solicitors or in the alternative through correspondence.

Mediation (instead of litigation) is a recommendable way of resolving disputes – Litigation ie applying to court should always be seen as a last resort.

Since April 2011 there has been a requirement that before any proceedings could be issued in the family court the parties attend a Mediation Information and Assessment Meeting (MIAMS) in order to learn about the possibility of resolving disputes by discussion with a trained mediator rather than going to court (litigation).

The process then became compulsory in April 2014 as the courts recognised the advantages to parents, married couples and all those involved in family disputes engaging with a mediator and being responsible for their own destiny rather than a complete stranger (judge or lay justices) making decisions for families - decisions where invariably no-one would be happy with the outcome.

Mediation does not sort out relationship problems but helps you reach an agreement which can then be put into a legal format by your solicitors. A mediator does not give legal advice and mediation does work best when participants have the benefit of legal advice.

Mediation can help resolve matters without the expense of costly litigation, so it really is something worth exploring. More information can be obtained from Jordans Solicitors on 01924 387110 or by emailing Wendy Campbell at: wendy.campbell@jordanssolicitors.co.uk