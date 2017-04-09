Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield basked in early summer sunshine today (Sunday) - and people were queueing out of the door for Dixons ice creams.

Staff at the shop said customers had been queueing out of the door for refreshing ice cream as temperatures hit a balmy 20c over the weekend.

It seems most of Huddersfield was outside enjoying the warm weather as friends and families were pictured enjoying time together in Beaumont Park.

(Photo: Huddersfield Examiner)

But sadly the sunshine doesn’t look like it will last - as temperatures are set to plummet by a massive 10 degrees.

The Met Office have forecast showers from tomorrow (Monday) and through the week, with strong winds in the north on Tuesday.

(Photo: Huddersfield Examiner)

There’ll be a wet start to Easter weekend with rain on Good Friday – before washouts spread through the weekend and temperatures cool.

A Met Office forecaster said although it will be a lot cooler, temperatures will be exactly where they should be for the time of year.

(Photo: Huddersfield Examiner)

“The Easter weekend is likely to see bands of rain or showers, turning wintry over northern hills,” the forecaster added.

“But unsettled conditions become more widespread later, turning colder through the weekend.”