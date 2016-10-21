DIY fan launches petition to get Kirklees to scrap new tip rules

A petition has been launched to reverse unpopular new rules at Kirklees’ tips amid fears they will increase fly-tipping.

A new permit scheme was introduced in July along with tougher rules on what can be disposed of.

Anyone who uses the borough’s five waste and recycling centres must register their details and there are different rules for different vehicles.

The most significant changes are limits on the number of visits for people with trailers and the banning of dumping soil, rubble and plasterboard.

The council said it needed to deter tradespeople from abusing its waste sites.

But the public backlash against the new policy – part of £1.2m savings to the street cleaning and refuse budget – has been strong.

Many have said they fear it will cost the council more in the long term cleaning up waste fly-tipped in secluded lanes and beauty spots by rogue traders and irresponsible householders.

One of them is Stephen Wood, 37, from Gomersal, who has launched a petition.

Mr Wood, an IT worker, said he couldn’t believe the policy would work.

He said: “When I saw it I thought surely they can’t be that stupid – but it seems they can.”

Mr Wood said he had decided to get involved as he was a keen DIYer and thus a regular user of the council’s Birstall waste and refuse site.

He added: “I like the environment and I hate it when I see lanes with stuff dumped in them.

“I get it that they don’t want people using the tip for trade purposes but people should be encourged to do the right thing with their waste and dispose of it properly.

“I understand we have to tighten our belts in these times but I think this will cost the council more in the long term and at the same time ruin our environment.

“It’s a horrible policy and incredbily short sighted.”

Mr Wood says he thinks people will “drip feed” waste into their grey bins or smuggle it into the “general waste” skips instead of sorting it properly.

And he says forcing people to pay to dispose of waste when taking on small home improvement projects unfairly punishes people on a budget who take pride in their homes.

The council now charges £5 per item for bulky waste removal and £20 for fridges, cookers and other white goods.

Rubble bags, soil and garden waste are taken by the bulky waste service but asbestos and plasterboard are not.

Items must be left outside the property, potentially for weeks, until they are collected by Kirklees’ crews.

To sign Mr Wood’s petition go to www.change.org/p/kirklees-council-reverse-the-kirklees-policy-that-encourages-fly-tipping