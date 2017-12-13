Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Christmas will be a busy time for Jodie Whittaker on the airwaves and small screen.

On Christmas Eve the Skelmanthorpe actress is presenting a radio show on BBC 6 Music as part of its Wise Women series.

The new Doctor Who will curate an evening of programming and music based, aptly, on the theme of travel with tracks from Elbow, First Aid Kit and Foy Vance.

A listener to BBC Radio 6 Music, she personally asked to join Shaun Keaveny for her first interview after being announced as the new Doctor.

Wise Women also features Beth Ditto (Christmas Day) and Sharon Horgan (Boxing Day), all from 6pm.

Then from 5.30pm on Christmas Day viewers will see Peter Capaldi’s last episode as the Doctor before regenerating into Jodie’s Doctor.

The hour-long Twice Upon a Time will see Peter Capaldi’s Twelfth Doctor team up with his earlier self the First Doctor, David Bradley, as the pair both try to avoid regenerating.

Jodie’s Doctor will only appear in the episode’s final moments after Peter Capaldi’s Doctor has regenerated, in a scene written by Chris Chibnall.

The BBC says a new 10-part series of Doctor Who will be shown on BBC1 in autumn 2018.