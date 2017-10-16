Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A boy who suffered a severe brain injury as a tiny baby after being violently attacked by his dad has won an award for outstanding bravery.

Charlie Senior, 10, from Golcar , was rushed to hospital when only a few months old and was diagnosed with a severe brain injury following the attack at his home in 2007.

His father Paul Sykes was sentenced to four years in prison after admitting grievous bodily harm and was released after two years.

Since the attack, Charlie has also been diagnosed with cerebral palsy, severe learning difficulties and is registered blind.

Unable to talk or walk, Charlie, who is the youngest of three siblings, has spent his young life undergoing treatment and therapies and requires 24 care and support from his family.

However with this support from his family, and medical staff, Charlie has surpassed expectations in his development.

Despite being told he would not be able to, Charlie has learnt to walk unaided, albeit with close supervision and, more impressively, he has gone from being unable to speak to being able to count to ten in English, German and Spanish.

His determination in the face of all his difficulties has led him to win the 0-12 Outstanding Bravery Award at the Yorkshire Children of Courage Awards on Friday.

Joanne Senior, Charlie’s mum, said: “I am so proud of Charlie. He has overcome so much already in his young life and the fighting spirit he has shown is second to none.

“Since first being diagnosed, he has done so much to overcome the hurdles he has been presented with. Going from being unable to communicate, to holding conversations with me, his siblings and his grandparents, is nothing short of a miracle.

“The family has always known that Charlie is a little winner and we could not be prouder of him.”

The award was sponsored by law firm Irwin Mitchell, who have been representing Charlie for the past five years.

The firm manages a trust for Charlie and the team have assisted the family in ensuring Charlie receives the right therapeutic support.

Joanne Fraser, a partner at Irwin Mitchell, said: “I am incredibly happy for Charlie winning this award. He is an example of outstanding bravery for overcoming the kind of adversity that most families couldn’t imagine. All his progress in his therapies continues to pay off, even regaining some of his vision.

“I feel so in awe of Charlie for the incredible strength he has shown as he works tremendously hard to reach so many of the milestones that other children take for granted, such as being able to walk unaided and engage with the world around him.

“Yorkshire should be proud of this little boy for his outstanding bravery in overcoming the odds to be able to lead as full a life as he possibly can.”